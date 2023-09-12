Aer Lingus Regional Unveils Bumper Winter Schedule at Belfast City Airport

Aer Lingus Regional has unveiled a bumper winter schedule from Belfast City Airport.

The airline – operated by Emerald Airlines – is already the largest provider of flights at Belfast City. Its new winter schedule will start at the end of October and run through to the end of next March.

For the next few days, the airline will be offering a 30% discount on all flights from Belfast City Airport to any destination in the UK. This sale ends on September 18.

Aer Lingus Regional operates 12 routes from Belfast City Airport to the UK.

In all, Aer Lingus Regional will be offering 1.1 million seats from Belfast City this winter, covering a total of 28 routes. It is also set to rapidly increase its frequencies and services across its route network.

The carrier will also be basing a 7th aircraft at its Belfast base in time for the winter season.

Ian Lough, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, said:

“We appreciate that our customers enjoy planning ahead to enjoy the best value fares, and so we are delighted to be announcing our Winter 2023 schedule. Our enhanced schedule continues to serve the length and breadth of the UK, including popular destinations such as Newcastle, Glasgow, East Midlands, Newquay, and Cardiff.

“Passengers can embrace the festive atmosphere with getaways to Christmas markets in cities such as Exeter, Leeds Bradford, or Edinburgh.

“Football fans can avail of our services to destinations such as Manchester or Newcastle to watch their favourite teams play throughout the Winter months. Our schedule has something for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming passengers onboard.”

Belfast City Airport

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, commented:

“The extensive Aer Lingus Regional UK route network not only ensures connectivity to and from Northern Ireland but provides passengers with choice.

“Aer Lingus Regional has built a substantial base here at Belfast City and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership throughout the winter schedule.

“With an average security processing time of just six minutes and located five minutes from the city centre, passengers planning a winter getaway can look forward to a smooth, hassle-free journey through Belfast City Airport.”