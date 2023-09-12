Marriott’s New St Regis Red Sea Resort Open for Bookings Ahead of Grand Opening in December

Marriott has announced that its new luxury St Regis Red Sea Resort – located on the Saudi Arabia-owned Ummahat Island – is open for bookings ahead of its winter opening.

The new hotel – part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio – is set to start welcoming guests from December of this year. It is among a conservation area on the coast of the Red Sea and accessed by charter boat or seaplane.

The pristine private island is home to white sandy beaches and lush tropical gardens, and is fringed by a thriving coral reef and a vibrant habitat for protected wildlife and flora.

The Red Sea is surrounded by the world’s fourth-largest barrier reef system and spans over 28,000 square kilometres with an archipelago of more than 90 untouched islands, dormant volcanos, sweeping desert dunes, mountain canyons and historical cultural sites. Resort guests will be able to explore one of the world’s little-known natural treasures through an array of water activities including diving, snorkelling, paddle boarding, and kayaking.

The St Regis Red Sea Resort will feature a collection of 90 spacious beachfront and overwater villas, offering elegant one-to-four-bedroom accommodation, each with a private pool and sundeck. Expertly positioned, the villas will capture the beauty of sunset with vast views across the azure water. The luxurious interiors will pay homage to the surrounding natural landscape by drawing inspiration from wind, water and coral elements.