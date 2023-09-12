TAP Air Portugal Launches Seat Sale for UK & Ireland Passengers

TAP Air Portugal has launched a September seat sale for UK and Ireland passengers – offering discounts on a range of its most popular long-haul destinations in the Americas and Africa.

These include the bustling streets of Brazil from £549, vibrant coastlines of Venezuela from £399, captivating architecture of Casablanca from £149 and magical nightlife of Miami from just £329, inclusive of taxes and charges.

Customers can take off on flights direct to Lisbon and Porto from as little as £86 in Economy Class, while the popular Funchal island in Madeira and Ponta Delgada in the Azores can be reached from just £120 and £163 return respectively.

Ricardo Dinis, TAP Market Manager UK, Ireland and Nordics, said: “We’re very excited to have launched our cross-network sale this September on a range of our popular destinations to Europe, the Americas and Africa from our Lisbon hub.”

“What better way to make this September one to remember, than to take to the skies and explore what TAP’s extensive network has to offer.”

As the leading airline between Europe and Brazil, the Portuguese airline has also reduced fares on its South American routes.

Based at Lisbon Airport, TAP serves over 90 destinations across three continents, and connects Europe to 11 cities in Brazil from its Lisbon hub

It flies to Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza Maceió, Natal, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo. The airline also connects Porto with São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

As a member of Star Alliance since 2005 TAP offers customers seamless connections through its Lisbon hub to destinations around the world.

It operates from three UK destinations – London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester – as well as offering flights from the Ireland, through Dublin Airport.