The Term MSC – More Ships Coming is Very Apt – Suzanne Rowe with ITTN

Suzanne Rowe (Head of Ireland) chats to ITTN’s Shane Cullen about MSC Cruises and the saying “The term MSC – More Ships Coming – is very apt”.

Suzanne explains that MSC Cruises now boasts a fleet of 23 ships on sale and highlights the competitive pricing plus the benefits of booking with MSC as both port taxes and gratuities are included. In addition, MSC offers sole occupancy cabins. Equally, family-friendly pricing has under 2-year-olds going free and child prices for 2 to 17-year-olds.

An added incentive to try an MSC Cruise is the company will match the status of hotel chains or other cruise companies as well as offering a 5% discount.

An exciting development is the MSC Euribia will be home porting in Southampton this autumn 2023 giving the Irish and UK markets a fantastic opportunity to experience the latest ship in the fleet.

She shares the popular sailings in the Irish market plus the multitude of new ships on offer. MSC Cruises now has a massive fleet of 23 ships currently on sale including MSC World America which will launch in 2025. She is a new World Class Series ship and sister ship to MSC World Europa.

Check out the interview exclusively on ITTN: