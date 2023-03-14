Southwest Airlines Buys Renewable Energy Provider

US carrier Southwest Airlines has acquired American renewable energy provider SAFFiRE Renewables.

Southwest had already been an investor in SAFFiRE, but has now taken the company over fully.

The deal is aimed at providing Southwest with its own pipeline of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

SAFFiRE is developing a plant to produce renewable ethanol, which can be upgraded into SAF, in Kansas.

Southwest is already looking to replace 10% of its plane fuel consumption with SAF by 2030.

“Championing SAF is a key pillar of Southwest’s Nonstop to Net Zero plan and our work toward a more sustainable future for air travel,” Southwest’s CEO Bob Jordan said.