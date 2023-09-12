Princess Cruises Offering Free Stateroom Upgrades for 2024 Bookings Made Before October 31

Princess Cruises is offering free stateroom upgrades on hundreds of cruises departing in 2024 for guests who book before 31 October, 2023.

Eithne Williamson, Princess Cruises UK and Europe vice president, said: “With travellers soaking up the final days of summer, they’ll now be thinking about getting their next holiday in the calendar for 2024.

“In fact, we are already seeing a surge in demand for guests securing their 2024 cruises now, so our free stateroom upgrade offer comes at the perfect time.”

Sample itineraries include:

Book a Mini-Suite or Cabana Mini-Suite on brand-new ship, Sun Princess, at Deluxe Balcony price:

Get started on the Easter break early with a 10-night voyage departing Rome on 19 March, 2024. Secure a free upgrade and savour the additional space with a luxurious Mini-Suite, which boasts a separate sitting area and two flat-panel TVs, when paying the price of a Deluxe Balcony, from €1,739pp

Make the most of the Caribbean and enjoy two weeks of breath-taking views from your resort-style stateroom and private cabana when booking a Cabana Mini-Suite – from just €2,203pp – the price of a Deluxe Balcony – sailing roundtrip Fort Lauderdale for 14-nights on 26 October, 2024.

Book a Mini-Suite on Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Majestic Princess, Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess, and Discovery Princess and for the price of a Deluxe Balcony:

Escape winter and soak up summer Down Under on a 13-night roundtrip voyage on Royal Princess from Sydney, departing 23 January, 2024, and enjoy upgrade to a Mini-Suite. Fares start from €1,391pp.

Pay just €1,855pp – the price of a Deluxe Balcony – when you book a Mini-Suite on Sky Princess for a 14-night Spain and Portugal cruise departing Southampton on 2 November, 2024.

Book a Balcony on all other ships and pay for an Oceanview:

Embark on an unforgettable seven nights aboard Ruby Princess on an Alaska adventure, departing Vancouver on 30 April, 2024, and get a Balcony stateroom for the price of an Oceanview from just €927pp.

To take advantage of this offer, guests must book by 31 October. To book, talk to a professional travel agent, call 1800 939 608 or visit the company’s website at princess.com.

Guests can also take advantage of Princess Pay Monthly, which allows them to spread the cost of their cruise over equal monthly payments, without any extra fees.