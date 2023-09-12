New Appointments Made Ahead of Room2 Belfast Opening

UK hotel group, Lamington Group has boosted its team ahead of it opening its first room2 hotel on the island of Ireland.

Lamington will open its first room2 ‘hometel’ property outside of the UK – in Belfast – on October 16.

The group has appointed Michelle Davis as sales consultant for the new property and Michelle Thomas as new openings manager.

Robert Godwin, Managing Director of Lamington Group said: “We are thrilled to welcome Michelle Davis to the team and see Michelle Thomas progress in her role at Lamington Group to work on this exciting project, representing our brand’s commitment to sustainability and our values of People, Planet & Places. They will be leading the opening and operations of room2 Belfast and are expertly positioned through their excellent knowledge and local reputations to deliver our unique hometel experience where we invite every guest to feel at home. With their strong connections in the city and passionate approach to hospitality, the hometel is set to become a hub for the community, supporting both local talent and businesses.”