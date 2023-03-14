Tourism Minister Catherine Martin Launches Online Consultation on Tourism Policy Framework

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has launched an online survey seeking the views of the public to help finalise a new Tourism Policy Framework for the period to 2030.

The online consultation is open until April 26.

While the tourism sector has faced incredible challenges in recent years, it has played a key part in Ireland’s economic recovery.

The new Policy Framework will aim to provide the foundations to ensure this strong performance continues in the years ahead but also that tourism is founded on sustainable principles and plays its part in achieving national climate targets.

Minister Martin said: “Tourism remains one of Ireland’s most important economic sectors and it supports jobs in every community across the country. In the coming months, I will publish a new Tourism Policy Framework to shape how our tourism industry develops in the period to 2030. In this regard, while I want to see the sector grow, I want it to do so in a manner that is consistent with our broader sustainability targets and ensure Ireland is a brand leader in sustainable tourism practices. The new Policy Framework will seek to support sustainable tourism development in communities throughout the country, protect our natural resources while also achieving a reduction in overall tourism sector carbon emissions. I urge everyone to have their say in this regard including those directly involved in the sector.”

This public consultation builds on previous focused sectoral and stakeholder consultation across the tourism sector.

The questionnaire, itself, is primarily based on the guiding principles of the report of the Sustainable Tourism Working Group, established under the Tourism Action Plan 2019-2021 but also provides an opportunity for the public to provide any other views on what should be included in the new Policy Framework.

Amongst the topics covered in the questionnaire are how to encourage tourists to visit less established destinations and to travel outside of peak season but also how to reduce the carbon footprint of the sector. Respondents are also asked their views on how to protect Ireland’s natural and heritage assets.

The full survey can be accessed at https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/TourismPolicy2024

The closing date for receipt of observations is 5pm on Friday 26th April 2024.