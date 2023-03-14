One Week Until Hurtigruten Live ITTN Webinar With An Amazing Prize Up For Grabs!

Join ITTN & Hurtigruten for a short – yet comprehensive – overview of the Hurtigruten brand and itineraries, on 4 April from 9.30-10am.

Simply by registering, you will be in with a chance of winning a trip for 2 to Norway with Hurtigruten from 14 – 20 May 2024 and our lucky winner can bring a guest to experience this amzing Expedition Cruise Line!

This Amazing Prize includes:

Return flights for agent

Transfers

Dinner in Oslo on night 1

Pre-night hotel stay

6-Day Sailing (all food, tea, coffee, water)

Planned excursions

Norway day celebrations on 17th May!

Not included:

Flights and transfers for guest

Alcohol

Any additional purchases on or off the ship

This webinar is open to members of the Irish and Northern Irish travel trade only. Please register using your agency email address.

Register now: https://bit.ly/3ILhCvw