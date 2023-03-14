Advantage Management Group Appoints Jade Calver Key Account Manager for UK & Ireland

Advantage Management Group (AMG) – the London-based destination management group – has appointed Jade Calver Key Account Manager for the UK & Ireland.

Ms Calver’s remit will be to support True Blue Bay Boutique Resort in Grenada, and she will be tasked with increasing revenue for the property within the UK and Irish markets; identifying new revenue sources within the travel trade, maintaining and streamlining relationships with tour operator partners, boosting agent engagement via training, FAM trips and incentives, as well as representing True Blue Bay at key events and exhibitions.

Whilst negotiating with tour operator partners and working closely with the Grenada Tourism Authority to promote True Blue Bay allow Ms Calver to draw on her previous experience of contracting for big brands, she will not leave behind her love of working with travel agents as this new role still sees her working closely with the trade to provide them with the knowledge needed to confidently sell this boutique resort product.

Ms Calver brings 12 years of experience to this new role, almost three years of which were spent at AMG Ltd working with Playa Hotels & Resorts as Business Development Manager within the UK & Ireland.

Ms Calver said: “I am excited to be moving back into a contracting role to represent several brands including the focus on True Blue Bay Boutique Resort, Grenada. This move represents a fabulous opportunity for me to build on my previous contracting experience but also utilise my skill set in an agent facing capacity – it’s truly the perfect mix for me.”