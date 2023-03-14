Swan Hellenic Launches ‘Explore Further’ Flight Credit Offer

Cultural expedition cruise pioneer Swan Hellenic has launched an “Explore Further” offer of big flight credits on balcony stateroom bookings for its 2025 voyages to select destinations, including the wild Arctic, Mediterranean and South America.

According to Swan Hellenic: “The details of this special deal are typically straightforward, lightening the cost of airline tickets by up to £750flight credit per person on new balcony stateroom bookings with a minimum occupancy of two people for select 2025 cruises. They just need to be booked by October 15th, 2024. But as demand is already high, you don’t want to risk hanging back.”

Swan Hellenic Chief Commercial Officer Patrizia Iantorno commented: “We’re delighted to lighten the cost of flights for those already planning their 2025 voyages with us, making it easier for them to explore further and see what others don’t from their own private balconies. Sailing as one with the destinations visited, they can look forward to unforgettable moments of discovery amid the wildlife and landscapes encountered.”