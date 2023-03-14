fbpx
Dutch Airline Transavia Forced to Cancel Flights Until June Because of Need for Fleet Repairs

By Geoff Percival
Dutch low fares airline Transavia has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights to destinations across Europe – including Dublin – up until early Summer, due to its fleet being in need of emergency repair.

The airline – which is part of the Air France-KLM group – said it will have much fewer working planes for the next couple of months due to the need for widespread repairs needed for its planes.

It is also suffering from late deliveries hampering its fleet expansion. Many of Transavia’s planes have been damaged by lightning storms and need new parts and emergency repairs before flying again.

The net result of all of the above means a shrunken fleet ahead of the summer and the forced cancellation of many European routes.

The airline’s management said it is doing all it can to ensure that cancellations are kept to a minimum, and has advised passengers to keep their booking receipts in order to gain refunds.

