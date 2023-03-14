REMINDER: Expedition Cruise Network (ECN) Brings Roadshow To Dublin On April 25

The Expedition Cruise Network (ECN) – the B2B body – which promotes expedition cruises to the travel trade – will be in Ireland on April 25, at Dublin’s Morrison Hotel. Don’t delay… RSVP here today!

The ECN Roadshow will welcome travel trade professionals to a unique taste of this fast-growing sector of the travel industry with an evening programme dedicated purely to expedition cruising, offering the chance for agents and tour operators to network with, learn from and confidently sell some of the most exciting adventure products on the planet. Attendees will be treated to welcome drinks and a buffet dinner on the night.

In attendance at the first ECN Roadshow in Dublin are:

Akvile Marazoite, CEO of the Expedition Cruise Network, said: “We are very excited to announce the first ever expedition cruise roadshow in the UK and Ireland during the month of our first anniversary. In our Insights Report 2023/24 we identified a key sales barrier for the travel trade was understanding, and differentiating between, expedition cruise products. The roadshow provides the opportunity for professionals to speak directly to suppliers to ask the questions they want answered so that they can confidently sell products taking clients to some of the most exciting and remote regions in the world.”

Register here for this amazing event!