Shannon Airport Launches 2024 Summer Schedule

Shannon Airport has launched its bustling summer schedule for 2024.

The airport is offering getaways to sunshine breaks and city escapes across Europe, the UK and the US.

A new daily service to New York-JFK with Delta will commence on the May 24, providing a boost to the airport’s transatlantic service offering through the busy holiday period. This is in addition to the airport’s existing daily Boston and New York services with Aer Lingus and its Chicago and Newark services with United Airlines.

To meet additional holiday travel demand, the airport will also have increased frequency on nine services this summer, providing an additional 130,000 seats to popular European and UK destinations such as Alicante, Faro, Malaga, Lanzarote and London.

In recent weeks, services to holiday favourites, including Marseille, Malta, Mallorca and Reus have returned to the skies from Shannon for the summer holiday season, while a number of other popular routes, including Béziers, Girona, Naples and Porto, will resume from the Midwest airport in the coming weeks. Ryanair’s popular Corfu service will also return to Shannon on the 4th June, just in time for the school holidays.

For the first time since 2016, the airport will operate a Paris service through the peak summer holiday season, with Aer Lingus’ service to the international hub of Charles De Gaulle. Ryanair’s Gran Canaria service will also operate through the summer season for the first time, providing passengers with even more sunshine destination options.

Commenting on the launch of the summer schedule, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “We are expecting a busy summer ahead with 150 weekly flights and 33 services including our new daily New York-JFK service with Delta. This year, we will also have increased frequency on nine of our services, providing an additional 130,000 extra seats to firm holiday favourites like Alicante, Faro, Malaga and Lanzarote. This reflects the growing popularity of Shannon Airport as a vital gateway for European, UK and transatlantic travel.”

“We are experiencing an influx of customers from every corner of the country, which is testament to our commitment to providing a seamless experience from the moment passengers arrive in our car parks, to when they depart on one of our services. It truly has never been easier to fly Shannon, with our hi-tech security screening measures, US Preclearance facility, age-friendly measures and airport sensory room, customers can look forward to an easy and enjoyable experience as they prepare to jet off on those well-deserved breaks.”

The new summer schedule is being supported by a major advertising campaign which targets audiences throughout Ireland across billboards, press, YouTube, social media channels and cinema advertising. A refreshed shannonairport.ie website has also recently launched, with new features aimed at providing an even more efficient customer experience.

The website now boasts more streamlined flight booking, car rental and hotel search engines, as well as live flight radar for customers to track the status of flight arrivals and departures in real time. A click and collect currency booking facility is also available, where passengers can book their currency for collection on arrival at the airport.

An advanced purchase option for Heathrow Express train tickets for London-bound passengers is another convenient new feature, while a new Shannon Airport mobile application (app) will also launch on the Apple App Store and Google Play in the coming weeks.