ITTN Wins ‘Best Travel News Platform 2024’ at Irish Enterprise Awards

I am so pleased and proud to announce that Irish Travel Trade Network (ITTN) has won Best Travel News Platform 2024 at the Irish Enterprise Awards, organised by EU Business News.

As the only travel trade publication awarded we are especially grateful to all of our industry friends and colleagues for continuing to read and engage with us – it makes all the hard work and dedication of producing daily, fresh and creative content very rewarding.

Well done Geoff, Shane, Allie, Carrie, Charly, Emer, Ita, Maria and the wider ITTN Group team for making me so proud – in true ITTN spirit there will definitely be celebrations in the office this afternoon!