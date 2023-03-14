fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsITTN Wins 'Best Travel News Platform 2024' at Irish Enterprise Awards
Travel News

ITTN Wins ‘Best Travel News Platform 2024’ at Irish Enterprise Awards

Sharon Jordan
By Sharon Jordan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

I am so pleased and proud to announce that Irish Travel Trade Network (ITTN) has won Best Travel News Platform 2024 at the Irish Enterprise Awards, organised by EU Business News.

As the only travel trade publication awarded we are especially grateful to all of our industry friends and colleagues for continuing to read and engage with us – it makes all the hard work and dedication of producing daily, fresh and creative content very rewarding.

Well done Geoff, Shane, Allie, Carrie, Charly, Emer, Ita, Maria and the wider ITTN Group team for making me so proud – in true ITTN spirit there will definitely be celebrations in the office this afternoon!   

Sharon Jordan
Sharon Jordan
Previous article
Shannon Airport Launches 2024 Summer Schedule

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie