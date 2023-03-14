Stena Line Launches £25 Ireland-Glasgow Offer

Stena Line has launched a value promotion on its Ireland-Scotland routes – particularly its Belfast-Glasgow route.

The Swedish-owned ferry company is inviting customers to leave their cars, and cares, at home and enjoy a hassle-free, coach trip to Scotland.

Crossing the Irish Sea in just over two hours, passengers can relax, unwind and enjoy the style and comfort of Stena Superfast.

According to Stena Line: “On arrival in Cairnryan, guests travelling to Ayr or Glasgow will travel, via coach, to the heart of their destination and enjoy its unique offerings.

“Prices start from just £29 per adult and £25 per child for a return trip to Glasgow and £25 per adult and £20 per child for a trip to Ayr.

“Stena Line’s day trips to Glasgow take place on selected Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year while trips to the beautiful seaside town of Ayr will take place on Thursdays throughout July and August.”