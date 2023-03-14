Ryanair Signs Booking Partnership with Nordic OTA Braganza

Ryanair has signed a booking and sales partnership agreement with online travel agent (OTA) Braganza.

It is the Irish airline group’s latest OTA partnership, following similar deals with the likes of Lastminute.com, Expedia, eSky, On the Beach, Etraveli Group and Kiwi.

Braganza is the parent company of well-known Nordic online travel agent Ticket and tour operator Escapeaway.

They will now be authorised to provide Ryanair flights as part of their package holiday offerings.

Ryanair’s CMO, Dara Brady, said: “We are pleased to announce our latest “Approved OTA” partnership with Braganza and its OTA subsidiaries, Ticket and Escapeaway, which will enable their customers to book Ryanair’s low-fare flights as part of their package holiday booking with the guarantee of full price transparency and full access to their booking. We look forward to working with Braganza, particularly its OTA subsidiaries, Ticket and Escapeaway, over the years to come and carrying their customers onboard our market-leading network of Ryanair flights.”

Braganza’s CEO, Per G Braathen, said: “I am very pleased to be able to include Europe’s biggest airline Ryanair in our offering through Ticket, Solfaktor & Escapeaway.”