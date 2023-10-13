Tourism Ireland on Promotional Trail in Rimini

Ireland is being promoted by Tourism Ireland to thousands of Italian travel professionals attending this week’s TTG Travel Experience in Rimini.

Nine companies from Ireland are joining Tourism Ireland at TTG Travel Experience – Italy’s key B2B travel show, which is attended by influential tour operators, travel agents and leading Italian travel journalists and bloggers.

Tourism Ireland is taking the opportunity to promote shoulder season short breaks to Cork, Galway, Belfast and Dublin to the travel professionals attending the travel show – a key message in the organisation’s autumn 2023 campaign, which went live in Italy in mid-September and will run until mid-November. Tourism Ireland in Italy is also highlighting the new Ryanair flight from Turin to Belfast International Airport, which will commence in December.

Marcella Ercolini, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Italy, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to be back at TTG Travel Experience once again this year. Interest in visiting Ireland remains strong among Italian travellers. Our presence here in Rimini this week provides an excellent opportunity for our partners to spread the word about the many great things to see and do right around Ireland.

“It is a great opportunity to promote shoulder season short breaks to Cork, Galway, Belfast and Dublin – a key message in our autumn ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign, which is live across Italy until mid-November. We are also delighted to highlight the new Ryanair flight from Turin to Belfast International Airport, which will begin in December and will certainly help boost tourism from Italy to Northern Ireland in 2024 and beyond.”