Tourism Ireland Taps ‘The Tourist’ Season 2 to Shine Light on Irish Scenery

Tourism Ireland has created a short behind-the-scenes film to celebrate the second season of acclaimed drama series ‘The Tourist’, starring Jamie Dornan, Danielle MacDonald and Sarah Hammond.

Series 2 of the drama sees filming move from Australia to Ireland and Tourism Ireland has been quick to promote the scenic aspects of the new run, which was filmed across Dublin, Wicklow and Achill Island.

Elmagh Killeen, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Brand & Marketing Communications, said: “We are delighted that season two of The Tourist was filmed on location here – another fantastic screen tourism opportunity for Tourism Ireland and a really great way to showcase the destination. The series is bringing the magnificent scenery of Ireland to the attention of viewers around the world. And, our behind-the-scenes film will remind our millions of followers on social media that the series was shot here, encouraging them to put Ireland on their holiday ‘wish list’.”

In the behind-the-scenes film, Jamie Dornan praises Ireland, saying: “When people hear you’re from Ireland, they always have something good to say about the time they’ve been there. And usually what they’re talking about is the people. We shot on Achill Island and it was just breathtaking – we got a glorious sunny day and the clearest crystal blue water you’ve ever seen!

“It’s been a dream to shoot here. All of it fills my heart.”

Executive producer Sarah Hammond added: “I think series two is all about celebrating just how beautiful Ireland is.”