Travel News

Etihad Airways Expands Route Network with Al Qassim Link

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Etihad Airways has expanded its route network to include Al Qassim, in Saudi Arabia. Al Qassim will be Etihad’s fourth gateway to Saudi Arabia and the route – from Abu Dhabi – will begin on June 24.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “Launching the new service to Al Qassim this year is not just about introducing a new destination; it’s also a celebration of Etihad’s 20 years of connecting Abu Dhabi with the rich culture and economic opportunities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This move is aligned with our mission to deliver extraordinary experiences and the opportunity to explore the unique allure of both Abu Dhabi and our new destinations, like Al Qassim. We’re proud to expand our services within the Kingdom and look forward to welcoming passengers to experience our renowned hospitality and service.”

