Turkish Airlines has reported strong operational results for 2023 – showing 83.4 million passengers carried throughout the year.

That marked a 23.5% increase in domestic capacity and a 16% increase in international capacity on the previous 12 months.

Turkish increased its number of aircraft by 12% to 440 last year, despite well-reported bottlenecks in plane production worldwide and airline challenges in getting deliveries.

The airline is looking to expand its fleet to 800 aircraft by 2033.