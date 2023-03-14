Achill Island’s Keem Bay Included on Lonely Planet ‘World’s Best Beaches’ List

Keem Bay, on Achill Island, has been named as one of the best beaches in the world by Lonely Planet.

The Wild Atlantic Way-based beach – already considered to be one of the top beaches in Europe – is included in Lonely Planet’s latest guide to Best Beaches: 100 of the World’s Most Incredible Beaches.

The beach is, perhaps, best known as being the backdrop for the Martin McDonagh/Colin Farrell/Brendan Gleeson film The Banshees of Inisherin.

In its description, Lonely Planet said Keem Bay is “one of Ireland’s most glorious, secluded strands”.

It added: “Sloping green hillsides spill down to a deep-set horseshoe bay, where a Blue-Flag delight of a pale-blonde beach sits framed by the Croaghaun Cliffs – Ireland’s highest sea cliffs – and the thundering moody-blue Atlantic.”

Tourism Ireland noted, the accolade is not the first one the beach has received. In 2023, it made the list of ‘The 50 Best Beaches in the World’ compiled by Big 7 Travel and this year was named among 20 of Europe’s most stunning beaches to explore in 2024 by Lonely Planet. And, in 2022 it was listed as the number one wild swimming spot in the UK and Ireland.

Tourism Ireland said: “Keem Bay is a great reason to visit Achill Island, but it is not the only one. The Co Mayo island is a place of rugged beauty that has five Blue Flag beaches, numerous hiking trails and two Blueway snorkel trails. It’s the perfect place for swimming, surfing and kayaking or just taking a leisurely stroll along a golden strand or a peaceful pedal along quiet lanes.”



