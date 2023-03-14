Shannon Airport Teams Up With RTÉ 2FM for Another ‘Dream Ticket Give-Away’

Following the success of the inaugural Dream Ticket Give-Away in 2023, Shannon Airport has once again joined forces with RTÉ 2FM to make summer holiday dreams come true.

The airport is teaming up with the broadcaster for a week of Mega Flight Give Aways for ALL 33 of Shannon Airport’s Summer ‘24 services.

The Shannon Airport Dream Ticket Give-Away will run across 2FM’s four prime time shows from Monday April 8th to Thursday April 11th on 2FM Breakfast with Doireann Garrihy, Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan; Jennifer Zamparelli; Tracy Clifford and Drive It with The 2 Johnnies.

The grand finale will take place on Friday April 12th with Doireann, Donncha and Carl, broadcasting the 2FM Breakfast show live from Shannon Airport from 6.00am to 9.00am.

Across the week, multiple winners from all four shows will win amazing flight tickets from Shannon Airport by playing The Phrase that Pays. Each day one lucky winner will qualify for the grand finale.

The four qualifiers from the week will then battle it out, live on air from Shannon Airport to win the ultimate prize of a three-night break to New York. The prize will include flights on Shannon’s new service to New York-JFK with Delta Air Lines, hotel accommodation in the heart of the city, free parking at Shannon Airport and passes to Shannon’s Boru Executive Lounge for the ultimate start to the dream holiday.

The campaign will also run across social media, with a chance to win flights across 2FM’s channels throughout the week.

Speaking about the partnership with 2FM, Emily Brown, Brand Manager for Shannon Airport, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with 2FM again this year as we prepare for take-off on the second year of our Dream Ticket Give-Away. We were blown away with the response to the competition last year, with over 12,000 competition entries received from every corner of the country during the weeklong giveaway, and we look forward to continuing to build on that momentum with this year’s partnership.”

“As we continue to welcome more and more passengers from all over Ireland, we’re delighted to celebrate our summer schedule on the national airwaves by giving audiences the chance to win flights to our dream destinations, across Europe, the US and the UK.”

“There is great excitement here in Shannon as we prepare to welcome Doireann, Donncha and Carl back to the airport for what is sure to be a morning to remember. We can’t wait to see what the 2FM crew get up to while they are here, and we would encourage listeners to ‘check-in’ to 2FM next week for a chance to win their very own dream holiday!”

Last month, Shannon Airport launched its summer schedule, offering a choice of 33 services to 11 countries across Europe, the UK and the USA, including a new daily service to New York-JFK with Delta Air Lines from May.

In recent weeks, services to holiday favourites, including Marseille, Malta, Mallorca and Reus have returned to the skies from Shannon for the summer holiday season, while a number of other popular routes, including Béziers, Girona, Naples and Porto, will resume from the Midwest airport in the coming weeks. Ryanair’s popular Corfu service will also return to Shannon on the 4th June, just in time for the school holidays.

To meet additional holiday travel demand, the airport will also have increased frequency on nine services this summer, providing an additional 130,000 seats to popular European and UK destinations such as Alicante, Faro, Malaga, Lanzarote and London.

To be in with a chance to win flight tickets from Shannon Airport, tune into 2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha and Carl from 6am to 9am, Jennifer Zamparelli 9am to 12 noon, Tracy Clifford from midday to 3pm and Drive It with The 2 Johnnies from 4pm until 6pm.