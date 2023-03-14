Ciaran Fitzgerald Elected Chair of IHF Cork Branch

Ciaran Fitzgerald, Managing Director of The Blue Haven Collection, has been elected Chair of the Cork Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), which represents hotels and guesthouses across the City and County.

In a hotel career spanning 20 years, Mr Fitzgerald oversees the Blue Haven Collection’s portfolio of boutique hotels, specialist bars and restaurants, including the Blue Haven Hotel in Kinsale and Schull Harbour Hotel & Apartments in West Cork. An active member of the IHF for many years, he brings extensive experience to the role of Branch Chair having previously served as Vice Chair of the branch. He is a graduate of University College Cork and a qualified chartered accountant.

Commenting on his election as Branch Chair, Mr Fitzgerald: “It is a tremendous honour to have been elected Chair of the Cork Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation. Hotels and guesthouses throughout Cork make such a vital contribution to local tourism and our wider economy. I look forward to representing them and working closely with my IHF colleagues to engage with Government and industry partners to address the challenges we face head on, including the very high costs of doing business within our industry. This is an increasing concern and requires swift action from the Government.”

“On behalf of my colleagues and fellow hoteliers in Cork, I wish to acknowledge and thank Joe Kennedy for his leadership and the tremendous commitment he has demonstrated throughout his tenure as Branch Chair. During this time, he has provided a strong voice for local hotels, advocating on behalf of our sector and wider tourism industry here in Cork.”

IHF President Michael Magner said: “I want to congratulate Ciaran on his election. His commitment to our sector and extensive experience are a tremendous asset to the IHF as we continue to advocate for members at the highest levels of Government. As Ireland’s largest indigenous employer, tourism plays a vital role supporting over 270,000 livelihoods including some 27,000 jobs throughout Cork City and County. It is therefore critical that the right conditions are in place to deliver a sustained recovery for our sector so that our wider tourism industry lives up to its full potential. I look forward to working with Ciaran during his term to deliver our key priorities in relation to economic growth, leadership in sustainability and supporting people development within our sector.”