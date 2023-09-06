Titanic Belfast Records Busiest Summer Ever

Titanic Belfast has reported its busiest summer since the iconic building opened in 2012.

In addition to achieving its best visitor numbers across July and August, the world-leading attraction also welcomed its 7.5 millionth visitor and recorded its busiest ever July.

A survey at the attraction this summer also showed that 42% of participants came to the city specifically to visit Titanic Belfast, while 62% of those also then visited or intended to visit other attractions within Northern Ireland when there.

Judith Owens, Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast said: “We are delighted that the summer season at Titanic Belfast has been our busiest ever. In the last 11 years, we have continued to work hard to drive new and repeat visitors and are proud of the significant role we play in putting Belfast on the global tourism map. Earlier this year we unveiled a £4.7m investment programme which has seen the introduction of four exciting new themed galleries, providing our most spectacular visitor experience to date. The response from guests has been incredible and it has played a key role in our increased visitor figures.“

Exodus, the free exhibition Titanic Belfast has been hosting in partnership with Terry Bradley Art, has also been proving extremely popular and has been extended until Sunday 10th September. The destination’s much-loved Autumn Afternoon Teas will also be back on Sunday 24th September and Sunday 29th October.

Ms Owens said: “We look forward to building on this momentum in the weeks and months ahead, as we head into a busy conference and banqueting season where we are getting ready to host some very prestigious events in September and October including the European Association of Sports Management gala dinner and the closing ceremony of One Young World.

“We are also excited that Maritime Belfast Trust will be displaying one of SS Nomadic’s original lifeboats from 8th – 15th September and the Belfast Maritime Festival will be returning on 9th and 10th September – there’s an action-packed programme of events across Titanic Quarter with something for everyone.”