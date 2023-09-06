Emirates Announces Partnership with Destination NSW, as Demand for Australia Increases

With increasing interest in travel from Ireland to Australia, Emirates, has announced its strategic partnership with Destination NSW, the New South Wales Government’s tourism and major events agency.

Emirates has enhanced capacity for its Dubai to Sydney route and currently operates three daily flights, including a double daily A380 service. The airline is also receiving tremendous interest for its newly introduced Premium Economy product to Sydney which is available on A380 flights on the route.

The collaboration provides an increased opportunity for passengers to discover Sydney and New South Wales for themselves and is supported through the NSW Government’s Aviation Attraction Fund which was designed to rebuild aviation capacity to the state following COVID-19.

Emirates is currently undergoing an extensive multi-billion dollar (over $2 billion) retrofit programme. Flights to Sydney have been among the first to welcome the latest cabins including Premium Economy, due to the high demand.



Emirates is continuing to expand its network globally, currently serving more than 140 destinations across six continents.