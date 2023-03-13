Irish Aviation Authority and AirNav Ireland Chairs Appointed

Rose Hynes and Bryan Bourke have been appointed chairperson of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and AirNav Ireland, respectively.

The announcement was formally made by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

The Government is creating a single national aviation regulator by merging the aviation and security regulatory functions of the IAA with the economic and consumer protection functions of the Commission for Aviation Regulation. All of those functions will come under the umbrella of the IAA.

The IAA’s existing for-profit air navigation services function will be established as a standalone commercial semi-State body the Irish Air Navigation Service also to be known as AirNav Ireland.

Minister Ryan said: “I am delighted to appoint Rose Hynes to the Board of the IAA for a five-year term. I wish her well in the role as Chairperson of Ireland’s single aviation regulator, who are responsible for aviation safety, security, economic and consumer protection functions. Securing Ireland’s international reputation as being to the forefront of aviation regulatory high standards will be central to the role.

“Rose has significant private and public sector experience as a chairperson, and that wealth of experience will be invaluable in steering the new single aviation regulator in its initial years as a consolidated regulator.

“I also wish to congratulate Bryan Bourke on his appointment for a five-year term as Chairperson of AirNav Ireland. Bryan’s expertise in governance matters will be important in ensuring that this newly established commercial semi-state body plays a vital role for the State in providing safe, efficient and sustainable air navigation and air traffic management services in Irish-controlled airspace and aeronautical communications services for the Shanwick Oceanic region of North Atlantic Airspace.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers added: “I would like to extend my congratulations and best wishes to both Rose Hynes and Bryan Bourke on their appointments. I look forward to working with them as they take on these important roles.

Ms Hynes has extensive corporate governance experience with Irish and international companies including most recently Shannon Group. She is the Lead Director of Dole plc. She is also director of a number of other companies. Ms Hynes previously held a number of senior executive positions with GPA Group, including General Counsel and Head of the Commercial Department. GPA was then the world’s largest aircraft lessor. She was formerly the chair of Irish agri business Origin Enterprises.

Mr Bourke is a consultant with law firm William Fry’s corporate and M&A group. He was managing partner of William Fry from 2014 to November 2020.

Last month, Declan Fitzpatrick was made chief executive of the IAA, a role he has been in on an interim basis since last October.