Irish News

Heather Humphreys Promotes Ireland in London

Geoff Percival
Tourism Ireland sponsored, and had a presence at, this year’s London St Patrick’s Day Festival – promoting holidays to the island of Ireland in Trafalgar Square.

Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Rural & Community Development, joined Tourism Ireland at the festival.

Pictured at the London St Patrick’s Day Festival are Minister Heather Humphreys (centre); HE Martin Fraser, Irish Ambassador to the United Kingdom (third right); and members of the Tourism Ireland team.

St Patrick’s Day traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season and is a unique opportunity for overseas tourism to the island of Ireland. Tourism Ireland will be rolling out a huge programme of promotional activity over the coming week to leverage that opportunity.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
