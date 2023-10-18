SEARCH
Ireland Set to do Business in Las Vegas

A total of 35 tourism enterprises from Ireland – including hotels, destination management companies, conference venues and professional conference organisers – are attending IMEX America in Las Vegas this week.

IMEX (International Meetings and Events Exhibition) America is the largest trade show in the United States for the global meetings, events and incentive travel industry.

Over 3,500 buyers from North America and elsewhere around the world are expected to attend the three-day show – which provides valuable business and networking opportunities for the participating tourism companies from Ireland. The show includes scheduled appointments and evening networking events with top meetings and incentive travel buyers.  

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to join with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI, as part of the ‘Meet in Ireland’ team, at IMEX America this week. IMEX is an important platform for Tourism Ireland and our partners to showcase the world-class meetings and incentive facilities on offer right around Ireland. Our message is that the combination of our unique experiences, professional DMCs and warmth of our welcome ensures that Ireland is a fantastic destination for incentive travel and corporate meetings.”

‘Meet in Ireland’ is the official MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) brand for the island of Ireland, comprising Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland – who work in partnership to promote the island of Ireland as a leading business events destination.

