Ireland Highlighted as ‘Home of Halloween’ in the Netherlands

A total of 6 tourism companies from Ireland travelled to the Netherlands this week, to take part in Tourism Ireland’s special ‘Halloween Evening’ which was attended by around 25 Dutch travel professionals and journalists in Kasteel Woerden (Castle Woerden).

The aim of the event was to use Halloween as a ‘hook’ to raise awareness about the many things to see and do in Ireland among Dutch travel professionals – giving the tourism companies from Ireland an opportunity to showcase their product and its link with Halloween.

It was also a good opportunity to highlight the many reasons to visit Ireland during the off-season months – including events like Púca Festival and Derry Halloween. Guests heard all about the origins of Halloween in Ireland and enjoyed a performance by The Armagh Rhymers.

Karen van der Horst, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Northern Europe, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that these influential Dutch travel professionals took the time to attend our special ‘Halloween Evening’ – to hear all about the connection between Ireland and Halloween.

“The event provided a valuable platform for our partners from Ireland to meet, and network with, the Dutch travel professionals in attendance – and to showcase their product and its link with Halloween. It was also a good opportunity to highlight the many reasons to visit Ireland during the off-season months – including events like Púca Festival and Derry Halloween.”

The world’s present-day Halloween celebrations are firmly rooted in Celtic customs and traditions of Samhain (summer’s end), established in Ireland thousands of years ago.

Later this month, Tourism Ireland will roll out its ‘Ireland Home of Halloween’ campaign – celebrating Ireland as the birthplace of Halloween.