Passengers Warned of Flight Upheaval from French ATC Strikes

Some 40% of flights at Paris Orly, 15% at Paris Beauvais and 20% at Marseilles airports are set to be affected by various French strikes today; potentially causing havoc for fans travelling to the Rugby World Cup which hits the quarter final stage this weekend.

There has been a call by rail unions for trains drivers to strike, but the SNCF is expecting all high speed TGV trains to run on time. The main cause of the upheaval is due from today’s French ATC (air traffic controller) strike.

There have already been 64 days of ATC strikes in France, and yesterday Ryanair reiterated its call on the EU Commission to take action to protect overflights.