Australian and New Zealand Travel Journalists Have a ‘Write Time’ in Ireland

Seven travel journalists from Australia and New Zealand have been exploring Ireland, as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland.

The aim of the trip is to showcase some of the many luxury and sustainable tourism experiences available here to the visiting journalists, as well as to highlight Ireland’s rich culture and heritage, spectacular scenery and fantastic food and drink.

The group has been following an action-packed itinerary, which includes the Saint Patrick Centre, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Armagh Robinson Library and a river cruise in Enniskillen.

Their itinerary also includes the National Surf Centre, a seaweed foraging session in Strandhill, The Connacht Distillery, a cycle along the Great Western Greenway, Kylemore Abbey, the Burren Smokehouse, Aillwee Burren Experience, Cliffs of Moher and King John’s Castle.

Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Australia and New Zealand, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of influential travel journalists to visit Ireland, to come and sample some of our superb luxury and cultural experiences, as well as our wonderful food and drink offering. Through their articles, the journalists will inspire their readers to come and experience our beautiful scenery and activities for themselves.

“Tourism Ireland undertakes a busy publicity programme around the world each year to raise the profile of Ireland – and visits by influential travel writers like these are a key element of that programme.”