Tourism Ireland in ‘Drive’ to Attract UK Visitors

Seven tourism businesses from Ireland joined Tourism Ireland at the Classic Motor Show in Birmingham over the weekend.

The Classic Motor Show is an annual event which takes place over three days and attracts around 70,000 people, offering an excellent platform to spread the word about car touring holidays here among British car enthusiasts – and prospective holidaymakers for Ireland.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “The Classic Motor Show was an excellent opportunity to highlight our superb driving routes, including the Causeway Coastal Route, Ireland’s Ancient East and the Wild Atlantic Way. 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way, which provides us with another great hook to showcase the iconic route.

“Tourism Ireland is encouraging British travellers to come and discover Ireland by car. Visitors who use a car on holidays tend to stay longer, spend more and are more likely to visit more than one region. Our message is that Ireland is a great choice for a driving holiday.”