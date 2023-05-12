We are Hiring! – Platform 5 is Recruiting

Have you been missing working in the travel industry?

Fancy coming back 1 or 2 days a week?

Platform 5 is seeking sales people to visit retail travel agents around Ireland representing our various travel clients.

Flexible working days and weeks.

Training and all equipment needed to deliver professional presentations and marketing tools will be provided.

Ideally you are a sell starter, independent person with an eye on the end goal and organisational skills.

Send your C.V. today, to [email protected]