We are Hiring! – Platform 5 is Recruiting

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
Have you been missing working in the travel industry?

Fancy coming back 1 or 2 days a week?

Platform 5 is seeking sales people to visit retail travel agents around Ireland representing our various travel clients.

Flexible working days and weeks.

Training and all equipment needed to deliver professional presentations and marketing tools will be provided.

Ideally you are a sell starter, independent person with an eye on the end goal and organisational skills.

Send your C.V. today, to [email protected] 

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Premier Inn to Cut Water Usage per Guest by 20% in Fresh Sustainability Drive

