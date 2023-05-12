Premier Inn to Cut Water Usage per Guest by 20% in Fresh Sustainability Drive

Premier Inn is planning on cutting water usage per individual guest by 20% by 2030 in a bid to improve its sustainability status.

The hotel chain is planning to install water-efficient shower heads and flow restrictors on room taps.

The drive will mainly relate to Premier Inn’s UK hotels, as the government there has a similar plan for household water consumption in face of rising drought conditions in the summer months.

Rosana Elias, head of sustainability at Premier Inn owner Whitbread, said: “Reducing water use and gas consumption not only benefits the environment but makes perfect business sense. Not only are we looking at potential significant savings on our water and gas bills, but our hotels will be less impacted by the water restrictions placed on drought-stricken regions.

“This announcement, part of Whitbread’s ‘Force for Good’ programme which addresses the environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues most material to our business, is the latest in a series that position Whitbread as a leader amongst its peer group.”