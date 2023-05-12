Aer Lingus Cleans Up in Ballymun

More than 100 Aer Lingus employees gave up their day today to volunteer and help out their local community, transforming the grounds of local school, Trinity Comprehensive in Ballymun. The day was part of the Make a Difference Day initiative, the largest annual employee volunteer event to take place at Aer Lingus.

This year over 100 Aer Lingus employees from across all departments at the airline including pilots, cabin crew, engineers, operations control, planning, ground operations, IT, corporate affairs, communications, finance, HR, pitched in to transform the outdoor grounds of the school.

Volunteers set to work from 9am to complete all projects on the school’s wish list including, an Outdoor Gym, Basketball Court, inspiring Artwork on the outdoor walls, and an Outdoor Garden with bamboo planting, a Gazebo, picnic tables, creating an area to socialise and relax outside where students can collaborate and providing a space to engage in outdoor experiential learning.

In all, 550 students will benefit from the work.

Frances Neary, Principle at Trinity Comprehensive School, said:

“Today’s project will give the school community of Trinity Comprehensive a space to engage in outdoor experiential learning and place an importance on being active and healthy. The new outdoor seating areas, basketball court, and gym, give our students space to breathe, take time out and communicate with their peers in a beautiful space.

“We set Aer Lingus a big challenge for the day, so a big thank you to them for their hard work and dedication to completing our wish list of projects today. It’s wonderful for our students to feel so special that the Aer Lingus team took time to come to our school to make a difference.’’

Donal Moriarty, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Aer Lingus said:

“Make a Difference Day has evolved over the years to become the biggest volunteering event at Aer Lingus. This is our 9th year participating, and our employees look forward to volunteering each year. We always choose a school or community project local to our Aer Lingus headquarters at Dublin Airport and were delighted to partner with Trinity Comprehensive in Ballymun for this year’s project. They set us a big challenge which the team has been working hard to complete. We’re delighted to reinvigorate the school grounds to inspire the students.”