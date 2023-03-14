fbpx
SEARCH
HomeFeaturesVisit Barbados Highlights Ease of Access in Attempt to Woo More Irish...
FeaturesTravel News

Visit Barbados Highlights Ease of Access in Attempt to Woo More Irish Visitors

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Visit Barbados is upping its profile in Ireland in pursuit of more Irish visitors to the idyllic eastern Caribbean island nation.

It is doing this by highlighting the various ways Irish passengers can fly to the island and the wide choice of airlines with which they can fly.

Aer Lingus, Norse Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways collectively orchestrate up to 41 weekly flights, “ensuring travellers can traverse the distance between Ireland and Barbados, via the UK, with unparalleled ease and efficiency”.

Visit Barbados said: “Collectively, these carriers form the backbone of the airlift from Ireland to Barbados via the United Kingdom. Their combined efforts not only facilitate the movement of passengers but allow Irish travellers the opportunity to experience the unique Bajan culture and heritage and the warm hospitality of the people of Barbados.”

“The airlift from Ireland to Barbados – via the United Kingdom – provides Irish travellers with an excellent opportunity to visit the island and, to experience the culinary capital and the gem of the Caribbean.”

British Airways has been flying to Barbados for 70 years and currently has up to 12 flights per week to the island, departing from London Heathrow and London Gatwick.

Virgin Atlantic contributes significantly to the airlift between Ireland and Barbados, via the UK, from where it has operated to Barbados for more than 25 years. Virgin currently operates 14 flights per week directly from London Heathrow. It also flies to the Caribbean from Manchester.

Aer Lingus has provided a seasonal service for the past three winters. With three weekly flights originating from Manchester, Aer Lingus provides travellers with a convenient gateway to the Caribbean paradise, complementing the offerings of its British counterparts.

Aer Lingus Cork Airport routes

Norse Airlines may operate a more modest schedule compared to its counterparts, but its contribution to the airlift should not be overlooked. With a weekly flight departing from London Gatwick, Norse Airlines adds another layer of accessibility for travellers seeking passage to Barbados from Ireland via the UK.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Ryanair Posts 8% Jump in Passenger Numbers for March; Carries 13.6 Million People

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
3,040 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie