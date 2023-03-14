Visit Barbados Highlights Ease of Access in Attempt to Woo More Irish Visitors

Visit Barbados is upping its profile in Ireland in pursuit of more Irish visitors to the idyllic eastern Caribbean island nation.

It is doing this by highlighting the various ways Irish passengers can fly to the island and the wide choice of airlines with which they can fly.

Aer Lingus, Norse Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways collectively orchestrate up to 41 weekly flights, “ensuring travellers can traverse the distance between Ireland and Barbados, via the UK, with unparalleled ease and efficiency”.

Visit Barbados said: “Collectively, these carriers form the backbone of the airlift from Ireland to Barbados via the United Kingdom. Their combined efforts not only facilitate the movement of passengers but allow Irish travellers the opportunity to experience the unique Bajan culture and heritage and the warm hospitality of the people of Barbados.”

“The airlift from Ireland to Barbados – via the United Kingdom – provides Irish travellers with an excellent opportunity to visit the island and, to experience the culinary capital and the gem of the Caribbean.”

British Airways has been flying to Barbados for 70 years and currently has up to 12 flights per week to the island, departing from London Heathrow and London Gatwick.

Virgin Atlantic contributes significantly to the airlift between Ireland and Barbados, via the UK, from where it has operated to Barbados for more than 25 years. Virgin currently operates 14 flights per week directly from London Heathrow. It also flies to the Caribbean from Manchester.

Aer Lingus has provided a seasonal service for the past three winters. With three weekly flights originating from Manchester, Aer Lingus provides travellers with a convenient gateway to the Caribbean paradise, complementing the offerings of its British counterparts.

Norse Airlines may operate a more modest schedule compared to its counterparts, but its contribution to the airlift should not be overlooked. With a weekly flight departing from London Gatwick, Norse Airlines adds another layer of accessibility for travellers seeking passage to Barbados from Ireland via the UK.