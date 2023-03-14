Tourism Ireland on Campaign Trail at Global Travel Marketplace in Florida

Four tourism companies from the island of Ireland joined Tourism Ireland in Fort Lauderdale in Florida last week for the annual Global Travel Marketplace (GTM).

GTM is a three-day event, involving a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions.

The event offers an excellent opportunity for the participating tourism businesses from Ireland to connect with and present to top-producing travel advisors from North America who bring valuable tourists to the island – ensuring Ireland is “top of mind” for the travel advisors when recommending destinations to their clients.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said:“Our presence at this year’s GTM in Florida was another excellent platform to inspire influential North American travel professionals about the island of Ireland and the many great things to see and do. Events like this provide a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and our partners to connect and network with travel professionals who have the potential to bring valuable tourists to the island, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland in 2024 and beyond.”