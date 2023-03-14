fbpx
Ryanair Posts 8% Jump in Passenger Numbers for March; Carries 13.6 Million People

Ryanair carried 13.6 million passengers across its route network last month, representing a year-on-year increase of 8% on March 2023 levels.

The airline operated more than 77,000 flights in March 2024, although nearly 950 of these were cancelled due to the ongoing Israel/Gaza conflict.

The airline’s load factor – which measures the fullness of a plane – was unchanged, year-on-year, at 93%.

On a rolling 12-month level, meanwhile, Ryanair had carried 183.7 million passengers up to the end of last month; which was up 9% year-on-year, with load factor up by one percentage point at 94%.

