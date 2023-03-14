Travel Industry Events This Week

It’s a quiet week for events, this week, as many travel agents are away enjoying their own well-deserved holidays! Both events in the ITTN Event’s Calendar are online webinars, hosted by Slovakia Tourism.

Please be aware that these webinars are not part of the ITTN Webinar Series, so any questions should be directed to Marek here: [email protected]

Tuesday 23 July – Slovakia Tourism Webinar – Leisure Tourism (2-3pm) register here: https://bit.ly/3Lxg2P1

Wednesday 24 July – Slovakia Tourism Webinar – MICE (2-3pm) Register here: https://bit.ly/3zOywIh

Suppliers & Tourist Boards, please email details of your events in Ireland & Northern Ireland to [email protected] to be included in our weekly round-up of what’s coming up!