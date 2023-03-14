Travel Industry Events This Week

fbpx
Carrie Day
By Carrie Day
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

It’s a quiet week for events, this week, as many travel agents are away enjoying their own well-deserved holidays! Both events in the ITTN Event’s Calendar are online webinars, hosted by Slovakia Tourism.

Please be aware that these webinars are not part of the ITTN Webinar Series, so any questions should be directed to Marek here: [email protected]

Suppliers & Tourist Boards, please email details of your events in Ireland & Northern Ireland to [email protected] to be included in our weekly round-up of what’s coming up!

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Renovates Historic Woodstock House into Luxury Hotel

