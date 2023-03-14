Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Renovates Historic Woodstock House into Luxury Hotel

Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort has unveiled a substantial €250,000 investment into the historic Woodstock House.

Encompassing the entire house, the refurbishment included renovations of the main dining area and the conversion of the remainder of the building to luxury bedrooms and suites. Originating in the 18th century, the renovations have restored the property to its historic elegance and luxury.

Overseen by renowned Interior designer, Liz Harte, the newly renovated accommodation reopened in June.

Benefiting from panoramic views of the picturesque Druids Glen Golf Course, the updated Woodstock House now offers nine beautifully curated guest rooms, private dining for up to 100 guests, and a range of dining spaces.

Woodstock House holds a rich legacy with guests including famous musicians, as well as hosting four Irish Opens – with Colin Montgomerie and Sergio Garcia among the winners. The extensive renovations are a testament to Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort’s commitment to providing guests with a world-class experience.

Aidan Ryan, General Manager of Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort, commented: “We understand the value our guests place upon sharing unique experiences with family and friends. The renovations allow us to continue to offer our guests the exclusivity of the Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort experience with the added element of intimacy. The investment reflects our commitment to providing superior service as part of Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort’s 400-year legacy.”

Seamus Neville, Owner of Neville Hotels, said: “We have made a significant financial investment into the refurbishment of Woodstock House. Tradition is at the heart of everything we do within Neville Hotels, so it was crucial to preserve the timeless legacy of Woodstock House while enhancing our guests’ experience. We believe that the renovations provide an enhanced luxury offering and we are excited to share the refined old-world charm of Woodstock House with our guests.”

The renovations enable Woodstock House to facilitate stand-alone meetings and events, available for exclusive bookings or as an off-site venue for Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort.