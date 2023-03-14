fbpx
IATA Sends Message of Sympathy to IT Outage-Affected Flight Passengers

By Geoff Percival
Global aviation industry representative organisation the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has issued a message of sympathy to the thousands of air passengers delayed, stranded and discommoded by last Friday’s worldwide IT outage which caused flight chaos.

In a statement, IATA said: “Air transport is among the many industries affected by today’s worldwide IT issues with Microsoft and Crowdstrike. We sympathise with travellers who face disruption because of these issues which are outside of airlines’ control, and we thank travelers for their patience while Microsoft and Crowdstrike deploy solutions.”

