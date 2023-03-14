Episode 4: ITTN Talks To… Jeff Collins of Best4Travel

In our latest instalment of ITTN Talks, we caught up with Jeff Collins, Managing Director of Best4Travel & Holiday Experts.

In this ongoing series, ITTN speaks to members of the travel trade and gives them a platform to talk about industry trends, to celebrate successes and discuss challenges their business has faced, offering unrivalled insights into the goings on of Irish travel agents.

How has 2024 been for your members so far?

Best4travel and our home working division, Holiday Experts, have had a fantastic start to 2024! Business is very positive and up on last year with the addition of our new shop in Dun Laoghaire and the new Holiday Experts joining our homeworking division – we cannot complain.

What has been your biggest surprise this year?

The biggest surprise for me was that we could keep the momentum from last year going which, in fairness to the teams in all our branches, they have, and I am very proud of them.

What has been the biggest challenge to your business or for your members this year?

Well, we are constantly having to move with the times, so getting everyone to move to the GDS to book Ryanair in a short amount of time, and the teams embracing it, has been positive. Well done Ryanair, too! They are recognising us as a huge contribution to them which can only be positive long term for the trade.

Do you have any predictions or are you seeing patterns or emerging trends or destinations for 2024?

The biggest pattern I have seen this year, is the return of clients to the travel agency. We are getting more and more feedback from clients that they have done it themselves and now realise they don’t want to gamble on their holiday and want the expert advice and security of booking with Best4travel.

Are you seeing longer lead times or last-minute requests?

We are seeing trends like never before, with bookings already coming in for 2025 and people ensuring that they are booking not only your general Summer holiday, but Bucket List holidays also.

On a more personal note, what motivates your travel? New cultures/ sun worship/ exotic cuisine/ places of historical importance/ pure relaxation?

With the hectic work life I lead, and the arrival in 2022 of my daughter Frankie, myself, Lana and Shane, our son, love nothing more than to chill out at the beach in the day and to stroll into the resort at night and have a lovely dinner together which makes all this worthwhile .

What is your dream holiday, and why?

Lucky enough to say I experienced it and that was staying in Ikos in Kos in 2019. Oh My God! The experience of a lifetime! Top class, 5 star, family and more…

Where is 2024 taking you?

2024 will be our first Holiday with Frankie and we are going self-catering in the Wyndham resort in Costa Del Sol – short flight and no fuss!