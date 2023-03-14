Utah Tourism Brings ‘Little Hollywood’ to Ranelagh

ITTN’s Allie Sheehan hooked up with Utah Office of Tourism as it hosted an enjoyable night of movies and fun, in Dublin, on Thursday.

Hosted by Utah Office of Tourism representatives Jenni Bridgman, Lily McKeown and Emma Checketts, the evening – held at The Stella Cinema, Ranelagh – promoted Utah as a tourist destination, while also celebrating 100 years of Utah’s famous links to the movies and television; as one of the most used film locations.

While Utah is a haven for hikers, climbers and skiers; it is also of huge interest to movie buffs.

Famous movies such as Forrest Gump, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Thelma & Louise, 127 Hours, Con Air, Footloose, Easy Rider, and Back to the Future III were filmed with Utah’s famous mountainous landscape – some of which forms the famous Rockies – in the background.

Indeed, the State has the nickname of ‘Little Hollywood’, such is its heavy use on the silver screen down through the years.