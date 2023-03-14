fbpx
SEARCH
HomeFunctionsUtah Tourism Brings 'Little Hollywood' to Ranelagh
FunctionsTravel News

Utah Tourism Brings ‘Little Hollywood’ to Ranelagh

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
0

ITTN’s Allie Sheehan hooked up with Utah Office of Tourism as it hosted an enjoyable night of movies and fun, in Dublin, on Thursday.

Hosted by Utah Office of Tourism representatives Jenni Bridgman, Lily McKeown and Emma Checketts, the evening – held at The Stella Cinema, Ranelagh – promoted Utah as a tourist destination, while also celebrating 100 years of Utah’s famous links to the movies and television; as one of the most used film locations.

While Utah is a haven for hikers, climbers and skiers; it is also of huge interest to movie buffs.

Famous movies such as Forrest Gump, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Thelma & Louise, 127 Hours, Con Air, Footloose, Easy Rider, and Back to the Future III were filmed with Utah’s famous mountainous landscape – some of which forms the famous Rockies – in the background.

Indeed, the State has the nickname of ‘Little Hollywood’, such is its heavy use on the silver screen down through the years.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
London Gatwick Sees Surge in Profits, Passengers and Revenues
Next article
Belfast-Tenerife Route Included in EasyJet Winter 2024/’25 Seat Sale

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie