London Gatwick Sees Surge in Profits, Passengers and Revenues

London’s Gatwick Airport has posted a strong set of annual results, covering its performance over the course of 2023.

London’s second largest airport saw its profits jump 70% to £314.8m; revenues increase 31% to just over £1bn; and passenger numbers surge 25% to 40.9 million people.

Gatwick’s post-Covid recovery peaked in July and October, last year, when passenger traffic reached 94% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive Officer, London Gatwick, said: “As ever, I want to thank every single colleague at London Gatwick for their hard work and contribution to our strong performance in 2023. The airport’s ongoing recovery was boosted by collaborative work with our airlines and partners and I’m proud that we continue to offer passengers a fantastic choice of airline and destination, whether flying short or long-haul.

“Combined, our strong performing airline, retail and other revenue streams means we can once again invest in substantial airport improvements. Passengers will already have seen our fully redeveloped train station, new shops, bars and restaurants, and more exciting developments will complete over coming months and years.

“Longer term, our Northern Runway plans are at a critical stage in the process and we will continue putting forward our strong case. Ensuring that all growth is achieved sustainably is of course an ongoing priority and we will keep demonstrating and evolving our commitment to reduce our environmental impacts, contribute positively to local communities and help the economy to thrive.”