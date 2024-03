Following the fantastic Trade Support at the Travel Suppliers Network events in Limerick, Ballinasloe, Dundalk and Navan over the past two weeks, Island Marketing are pleased to offer a Trade Rate for KURAMATHI MALDIVES starting off at USD$ 284 for 2 people on Full Board or USD $516 for 2 people on Dine Around “Select” All Inclusive.

Bookings can be made by contacting [email protected]

The Travel Suppliers Network Roadshows continue 22 May in Cork and 23 May in Waterford.