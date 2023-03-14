Emirates Named World’s Best for Inflight Entertainment

Emirates has been named ‘Best Inflight Entertainment’ operator at this week’s Airline Ratings 2024 Airline Excellence Awards.

Emirates scooped the top award for inflight entertainment from an extensive finalist list of global airlines, due to its whopping 6,500 channels of high quality and acclaimed content, on its ice system, the world’s largest entertainment library in the sky.

Emirates inflight entertainment journey began almost 30 years ago, when it was one of the first airlines to introduce seat-back videos for economy-class passengers.

Airlineratings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas commented on the award: “Our editors were unanimous in their praise for Emirates ice system as a step above. That early investment in inflight entertainment has paid off for Emirates and just when you think it can’t do it better – it lifts the bar once again.”

What’s on offer on Emirates: