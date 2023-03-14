CCPC Decision is Bad News For Passengers

daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, is disappointed by the CCPC’s decision to prevent daa from buying the former QuickPark parking facility.

This decision is bad news for passengers who will face difficulty finding parking at the airport in the summer peak. daa is baffled by the CCPC view that daa buying the facility would have led to car park prices increasing: it would have the opposite effect, as is the norm in supply and demand economics.

Permitting daa to operate the former QuickPark facility would have made 6,200 much-needed and currently idle parking spaces available to passengers once again, resulting in increased choice and lower prices for the travelling public.

daa will review the CCPC’s decision and consider all options, including an appeal.

Kenny Jacobs, CEO of daa, said:

“daa is committing to keep summer 2024 prices in line with summer 2023. We will also do everything we can to find alternative potential summer car park sites and we will keep passengers informed via the Dublin Airport website. As always, our advice to the public is to book early. At the same time, we will continue to promote the alternative travel options available, including an average of more than 1,000 bus departures from the airport every day – all while frustrated passengers pass by the QuickPark facility which remains empty.

“daa did all it could over the past 13 months to satisfy the CCPC including offering to give up as a remedy one third of the spaces to a third party. We will review the CCPC’s decision and consider all options, including an appeal.”

Great in Theory but Reality Doesn’t Add Up

As a travel journalist, I travel extensively. Equally, often, my travel plans are last minute. There have been several times Dublin Airport has not had available parking. I do not live in Dublin. My home is in one of the commuter counties, Wicklow Town. While there are direct bus services to the airport during the day, frequently, I need to be at the airport for the red eye to wherever.

Last week, as an example, a flight for a group trip required a 4 am meet-up at Dublin Airport. Unsocial start times aren’t rare. By car, this takes circa an hour from my home door-to-door. To avail solely of public transport would require leaving my home the night before. Google Maps provided the following suggested travel options:

Depart at 6.52 pm, walking 20 minutes and taking two buses (a total of 3 hours 20 minutes) on Wednesday for a Thursday morning flight. This would include a 5-hour wait until meet up (and a further 2 hours before the flight itself).

The second option – if I left at 6.00 pm, I still would have a 20-minute walk and a 2-hour bus journey, arriving at 8 pm for a 6 am flight. Yes, I could stay in a hotel but that adds a whole other night away from my family and I’m faced with the same problem on the return leg of the journey.

Where possible and feasible, public transport is hassle-free and a wonderful way to travel. However, for those of us outside the capital, the option is limited to availability, frequency, cost and often, unreasonable/uneconomical journey times.

In the meantime, make sure travellers plan ahead and book parking where necessary!