Belfast-Tenerife Route Included in EasyJet Winter 2024/’25 Seat Sale

EasyJet has included its Belfast-Tenerife route in its newly-launched Winter 2024/’25 Schedule seat sale.

The airline is offering seats on the route from £38.39.

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager for EasyJet, commented: “We are delighted to be putting more of our winter schedule on sale today so that customers can book early and enjoy great value fares on flights and package holidays for a Christmas break, their next ski getaway or enjoy some winter sun. By putting millions of seats on sale until 2nd March 2025 across over 500 routes from the UK to more than 130 destinations across Europe and beyond, we are providing more choice and value for our customers in the UK and we look forward to welcoming them onboard.”