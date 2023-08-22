Ultimate Mixology in Nobu Dubai with World-Renowned Bar Legend Shingo Gokan

Taking place for two nights only, on Thursday 24th and Friday 25th August, the bar team at Nobu Dubai welcomes Shingo Gokan, a bar industry legend, for an exciting collaboration featuring signature cocktails and mocktails specially created for the event. Hosted by Nobu’s award-winning bar manager, Angelo Immorlano, beverage enthusiasts can enjoy a drink at the Nobu bar as Shingo Gokan showcases his incredible skills.

From 9:00pm to 12:00am each evening, guests can choose from four signature cocktails or two mocktail creations meticulously crafted for the occasion. Known as one of the most successful bartenders in the world today, Shingo Gokan’s unique menu includes ‘Shibuya’ with Bombay Sapphire gin, The SG Shochu MUGI, tomato, osmanthus and yuzu, and ‘Okinawa’ featuring Bacardi 8 rum, Kokuto de Lequio, Campari, passionfruit, and orange wine. Other interesting drinks include ‘Xin Tien Di’ and ‘West Village’. Those looking for non-alcoholic beverages can indulge in ‘Fu-Xin Park’ with matcha, non-alcoholic gin and tonic, or try ‘French Concession’ with cucumber, pineapple, and lemongrass. The à la carte Nobu bar menu will also be available to order on the evening.

Founder and representative of SG Group, Shingo Gokan is recognised as one of the leading global figures in the bartending industry. Gokan began his bartending career in Tokyo, followed by a move to New York in 2006 where he directed the renowned bar programme at Angel’s Share for several years. Gokan then founded SG Group with the opening of Speak Low in Shanghai in 2014, and today operates eight cocktail bars and restaurants located in China and Japan, each with a distinct concept. SG Group holds the record for winning the most awards won by a bar group in The World’s Best and Asia’s Best Bars lists with 47 cumulative awards. Most recently, El Lequio bar located in Okinawa landed at No. 80 in the 2023 Asia’s Best Bars list.

Gokan himself has been recognised as a world-class bartender numerous times throughout his career, and most recently has been named one of the most influential figures in the bar industry three years in a row in Drinks International’s Bar World 100 list. In addition, The SG Shochu – SG Group’s original brand of Japanese single distilled craft spirits – won recognition in the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2023, Gokan announced the release of Kokuto de Lequio, a kokuto liqueur developed in collaboration with the traditional Okinawan awamori distillery, Mizuho Shuzo. With his talent for product development, Gokan continues to expand his sphere of influence beyond the traditional bartender role.

The slick and sophisticated Nobu bar is a key element in the overall Nobu experience, taking centre stage in the restaurant. Helmed by master mixologist Angelo Immorlano, the bar offers a range of exquisite signature cocktails that can only be found in Dubai. Holding over 16 years of industry experience, Immorlano is the driving force behind Nobu Dubai’s recently enhanced beverage programme and brings with him a breadth of knowledge and top-flight experience that won’t go unnoticed.

Guests are invited to take a seat at the bar and enjoy the ultimate mixology experience in Nobu’s stylish and vibrant atmosphere. The bar collaboration with Shingo Gokan is the first in a series of exciting partnerships between Nobu Dubai and some of the world’s leading mixologists. Dubai cocktail aficionados can expect some of the biggest names in the bartending world to visit over the coming months. Stay tuned for more exciting details coming soon.

Shingo Gokan x Nobu Dubai will take place on Thursday 24th and Friday 25th August from 9:00pm to 12:00am at the Nobu bar. Signature cocktails are priced from AED 75 with mocktails at AED 60.

To find out more about Nobu or to make a reservations logo onto www.atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/nobu or call + 971 4 426 2626.

For more on Dubai

For more on Dubai, check out ITTN’s Shane Cullen’s recent report on his visit to the country with Visit Dubai or check out the Atlantis THe Royal, Altantis, The Palm and Atlantis Aquaventure at https://www.atlantis.com/dubai.